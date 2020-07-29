We can easily bet that Dominion supermarket is the oldest supermarket in the Canada Region, even if your great grandparents are still alive you can ask them about this Store during that time.

I still remember the stories of my grandmother told me which her mother told her, which is that during the time like when she was 10 a supermarket came, and this is the first time a supermarket being established in that region like only a few stores were available all over Canada and one among them was near my great grandma’s home.

At first, everyone thought it looked different and how we could purchase from them and later people started to love it and that’s how our family became the regular customers of Dominion and even now like me also do weekly purchases from dominion stores only.

Dominion Flyers & Deals

I said to forgot that my great-grandma used to say that how she saved money while doing shopping during her time itself, yes nowadays things were so advanced to advertise, but then it was only newspaper ads which supermarkets used to advertise and that’s how my grandma also viewed discounts offered by dominion every week and get a chance to save money every week.

But now technology has become so much advanced, with Dominion releasing weekly flyers and we are seeing it every week through the Iron Blade Online.

Common Flyer for all

Dominion Flyer July 30 to August 5 – Click to View the Flyers

Dominion Store provides out flyers that are kind of common to all the people living in various cities because usually, some supermarkets provide flyers based on the regions, but Dominion is kind of providing out common flyers for the comfort of its users.

Dominion Flyer is available in places such as Nl, St Johns Nl, Stephenville, Bay Roberts, gander NL, mount pearl, gander, Carbonear, corner brook NL, grand falls, lake ave, long pond, Stephenville, Toronto, Grand Falls-Windsor (GFW)

Saving tips at Dominion

As like we said earlier, if you want to save some money at the Dominion stores then the flyers will be the best option for you to save money, and for those who don’t know about look below

Every week on Thursday Dominion releases new flyers and it will be a common flyer for all those living in Ontario, west, Atlantic, Quebec.

Next, open the Iron Blade Online and check out the active Dominion flyer.

Make a list based on the flyers and do the purchase once the flyers become active.

About Dominion

Company Name Dominion Stores Limited Company Type Public Super Market Headquarters Toronto, Ontario, Canada Official Website Official Website Apps Not available

As we said above Dominion Supermarket is one of the oldest ever supermarkets in the history of Canada after it was started in the Toronto region during 1919, and my great-grandma actually lived two streets next to the Dominion Supermarket.

The store was actually founded by two people namely Robert Jackson and William who were really from America. From the year of 1950 Dominion started to expand out their stores to the regions such as Quebec, West, Atlantic.

Due to a lot of problems Dominion was sold to the Supermarket Giant Metro and now they were the parent company of the Dominion stores.

Why Dominion is the Best

There are lots of reasons why people love the Dominion but the most common reason we believe is the regular customers that Dominion is having since a long time, for example in my family my mom, aunt, maternal aunt, grandma all are buying from Dominion only since a very long time likewise there are lots of regular customers.

Special Discounts

Every month a new event comes like Christmas, boxing day, Ramzan, we at Dominion celebrate all those irrespective of religion and that’s why we are giving out special flyers and extra discounts during those times to give you a chance to save more money during these special occasions. Also, you should note that regulars will also be there along with special discounts.

Same day delivery

We at Dominion offer the same delivery option through the instakart, what it actually does is that it kind of connects you with the network of shoppers in your area who will pick up and deliver up your groceries from the Dominion.

And there is another service called out as the Instacart Express and the membership for it costs around $99 a year. What’s the use in it is that when you make order more than $35 you will get free and unlimited delivery.