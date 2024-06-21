Donald Sutherland, the actor who starred in M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games and more, has died at the age of 88.

Donald Sutherland, the multi-generational actor who starred in M*A*S*H, Klute, Animal House, The Hunger Games and more, has died. He was 88 years old.

His death was confirmed on social media by his son Kiefer Sutherland, the well-known actor who starred in the movie “24.” And “Designated Survivor”, Thursday. The talent agency representing Sutherland also confirmed his death to CBS News.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” said Kiefer Sutherland He said on X. “I personally think he is one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. No role, whether good, bad or ugly, ever intimidated him. He loved what he did and he did what he loved, and no one could ask for more than that.” Life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland Tested for its first role over 50 years ago, Tell Anderson Cooper during a 2017 interview on “60 Minutes.”

went to She appears in more than 150 films and television shows, and has been described as one of the greatest actors never to have been nominated for an Academy Award – despite his acclaimed performances in films such as “Ordinary People,” which won Best Picture.

In 2017, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented Sutherland with an Honorary Academy Award at its Governors Awards.

Sutherland, one of Canada’s most famous actors child in New Brunswick in 1935. After graduating with degrees in engineering and drama from the University of Toronto, he moved to London to begin his acting career.

He had small roles in Italian and British films, His official Oscar bio saidBefore making his feature film debut in 1964 in Castle of the Living Dead. His breakout role as Vernon Binkley in the 1967 film “The Dirty Dozen” catapulted Sutherland to his first starring role in the hit film “M*A*S*H.”



He has given many other notable performances over the years, both in dramatic roles such as his memorable turn in Oliver Stone’s “JFK” and in comedies such as “The Con Artist.”

He won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in HBO’s “Citizen X” in 1995, and was nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards during his long career, winning two.

“There is more challenge in character roles,” Sutherland said in a 1970 interview with The Washington Post. “There is longevity. A good character actor can show a different face in every film and not bore the audience.”



The Associated Press contributed reporting.

