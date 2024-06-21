June 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Donald Sutherland, the actor who starred in M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games and more, has died at the age of 88.

Donald Sutherland, the actor who starred in M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games and more, has died at the age of 88.

Roxanne Bacchus June 21, 2024 3 min read

Donald Sutherland, the multi-generational actor who starred in M*A*S*H, Klute, Animal House, The Hunger Games and more, has died. He was 88 years old.

His death was confirmed on social media by his son Kiefer Sutherland, the well-known actor who starred in the movie “24.” And “Designated Survivor”, Thursday. The talent agency representing Sutherland also confirmed his death to CBS News.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” said Kiefer Sutherland He said on X. “I personally think he is one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. No role, whether good, bad or ugly, ever intimidated him. He loved what he did and he did what he loved, and no one could ask for more than that.” Life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland attends the 2017 Governors Awards on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images


Donald Sutherland Tested for its first role over 50 years ago, Tell Anderson Cooper during a 2017 interview on “60 Minutes.”

went to She appears in more than 150 films and television shows, and has been described as one of the greatest actors never to have been nominated for an Academy Award – despite his acclaimed performances in films such as “Ordinary People,” which won Best Picture.

In 2017, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented Sutherland with an Honorary Academy Award at its Governors Awards.

Sutherland, one of Canada’s most famous actors child in New Brunswick in 1935. After graduating with degrees in engineering and drama from the University of Toronto, he moved to London to begin his acting career.

He had small roles in Italian and British films, His official Oscar bio saidBefore making his feature film debut in 1964 in Castle of the Living Dead. His breakout role as Vernon Binkley in the 1967 film “The Dirty Dozen” catapulted Sutherland to his first starring role in the hit film “M*A*S*H.”


Donald Sutherland | 60 Minutes archive

He has given many other notable performances over the years, both in dramatic roles such as his memorable turn in Oliver Stone’s “JFK” and in comedies such as “The Con Artist.”

He won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in HBO’s “Citizen X” in 1995, and was nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards during his long career, winning two.

“There is more challenge in character roles,” Sutherland said in a 1970 interview with The Washington Post. “There is longevity. A good character actor can show a different face in every film and not bore the audience.”


Donald Sutherland 1935-2024

49 photos

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Kara Tabachnik

Kara Tabachnick is news editor for CBSNews.com. Kara began her crime career at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. It reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at [email protected]

See also  James Patterson apologizes for saying white writers face 'a form of racism'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, wore the most stunning corset dress to her high school prom

June 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Sony Music will acquire Queen Catalog for £1 billion

June 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer speaks out about the star’s DWI arrest

June 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

Donald Sutherland, the actor who starred in M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games and more, has died at the age of 88.

June 21, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This new study could doom manned missions to Mars before they even happen

June 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Connor McDavid’s play gives Oilers ‘a lot of confidence’

June 21, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Android 15 wallpaper picker may let you share AI wallpapers

June 21, 2024 Len Houle