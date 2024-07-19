July 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Donald Trump blows a kiss in the air as Hulk Hogan rips his shirt off on stage in surreal scene at the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump blows a kiss in the air as Hulk Hogan rips his shirt off on stage in surreal scene at the Republican National Convention

Roxanne Bacchus July 19, 2024 2 min read

US President Donald Trump applauded, smiled and blew a kiss to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan when he took off his shirt during his speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Hogan, 70, praised the former president as his “hero” and “wrestler” in an impassioned speech that recalled some of his greatest moments on the microphone as a WWE star in the 1980s.

“I said! Let the Trump madness spread, bro,” he shouted, ripping off his shirt — his signature ringside style — to reveal a sleeveless T-shirt bearing a Trump-Vance image underneath.

Hogan referred to the duo as “the greatest tag team of my life,” and continued: “During my career, I’ve been in the ring with some of the biggest, baddest men on the planet. Donald Trump is the biggest of them all.

“They’ve thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, all the impeachments, all the lawsuits, and he’s still standing there kicking them.”

Hulk Hogan speaks with members of Donald Trump’s family on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump has long boasted impressive ties to the world of professional wrestling, defeating wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in a “Battle of the Billionaires” event at WrestleMania 2007.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame six years later. Hogan himself was inducted into the Hall in 2005.

See also  Adult film actress Jessie Jane is found dead in Moore's home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

‘Twisters’ Opens With $7 Million in Promotional Revenue
2 min read

‘Twisters’ Opens With $7 Million in Promotional Revenue

July 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
July 19, 2024 Your Horoscope for Each Sign – The Moon Enters Capricorn
6 min read

July 19, 2024 Your Horoscope for Each Sign – The Moon Enters Capricorn

July 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ Sets New Record for Comedy
4 min read

2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ Sets New Record for Comedy

July 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

Donald Trump blows a kiss in the air as Hulk Hogan rips his shirt off on stage in surreal scene at the Republican National Convention
2 min read

Donald Trump blows a kiss in the air as Hulk Hogan rips his shirt off on stage in surreal scene at the Republican National Convention

July 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Curiosity rover breaks rock on Mars, finds huge surprise : ScienceAlert
3 min read

Curiosity rover breaks rock on Mars, finds huge surprise : ScienceAlert

July 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Daniel Brown leads Shane Lowry after first round of The Open Championship
4 min read

Daniel Brown leads Shane Lowry after first round of The Open Championship

July 19, 2024 Joy Love
The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is retailing at $295, and the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 5900XT are listed on Amazon.
2 min read

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is retailing at $295, and the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 5900XT are listed on Amazon.

July 19, 2024 Len Houle