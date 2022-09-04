Donald Trump called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” for his attacks.

Donald Trump, September 3, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre (Pennsylvania). Ed Jones/AFP

It’s Donald Trump’s turn to launch his salvos in an increasingly tense environment after Joe Biden’s offensive statements. The former US president responded on Saturday, September 3, to the current tenant of the White House – portraying him as a threat to democracy – by treating him like one.“Enemy of the State”.

Donald Trump traveled to Wilkes-Barre, near Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, to support Republican candidates in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm elections, including small-screen star-turned-physician Mehmet Oz.

But it was important in the battle for control of both chambers in that state of Pennsylvania. His rival got in front of him this week and attacked with rare ferocityAccused of representing him, with “Grand Republicans” [pour « Make America Great Again », rendre à l’Amérique sa grandeur] Terrorism Threatens the Foundation of Our Republic”. In America’s cradle of Philadelphia, even Joe Biden called for a rescue “America’s Soul”Who is that caste? “Don’t Respect the Constitution”, “No faith in the rule of law”, “Does not recognize the will of the people”.

Presidential campaign speeches

“That’s him [Joe Biden], “Enemy of the State”Donald Trump responded with condemnation “The most vile, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by a US President”. “His words are only hate and anger”He insisted in solidarity with his supporters.

Thus, among the calling red or blue boards “Save America”63-year-old Edward Young believed it “The President of the United States, the so-called President of the United States, has declared war on me. And he has declared war on half of America..

Donald Trump, who plans to run for re-election in 2024 and denounced rising inflation and insecurity, portrayed Joe Biden’s most negative potential record in a speech that at times took on presidential campaign rhetoric.

“You could take five of the worst presidents in the history of the United States and put them together, and they couldn’t do the damage that Joe Biden did to our country in less than two years.”The 76-year-old urged the Republican Party. The meeting began with a selection of images of Joe Biden stuttering during speeches.

“A travesty of justice”

In front of his supporters and in his first public appearance since the federal police (FBI) searched his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Donald Trump confirmed that he set up the investigation. “The classic example of real threats to American freedom”, A “The Most Shocking Abuse of Power by an Administration in American History”. “Shameful Trial and Trial of Trial Justice at My Home in Mar-a-Lago”He insisted.

The FBI conducted the search because it suspected the former president of illegally possessing classified documents from his tenure in the White House (2017-2021). Federal investigators believe the 30 seized boxes contained classified documents “could disappear” A Justice Ministry document says the investigation has been blocked. But this is for Donald Trump “Grant abuse of law” will produce “A Backlash Like No One Has Seen”.

The billionaire is the target of investigations into his efforts to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election and his role in the January 6, 2021, violent attack by his supporters at the Capitol in Washington. He is not present. No case was prosecuted.

Donald Trump again questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. “American elections should be decided by the American people. That’s not the case in 2020.”he said.