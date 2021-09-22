Donald Trump complained to his daughter-in-law and the “New York Times”

Former US President Donald Trump, June 26, 2021. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against his daughter-in-law Mary Trump New York Times, Blaming them a “Cunning Conspiracy” To obtain its tax documents and publish a survey issued daily in 2018 Next year’s Pulitzer Prize.

27 million lawsuits, valued at $ 100 million, were filed Tuesday in Duchess County, New York. Mr. Trump blamed three journalists New York Times, Susan Craig, David Barstow and Russell Pietner, lead “A Widespread Crusade to Get Secret Line Files from Donald John Trump”. He blames the accused, “Induced by personal revenge”, “An insidious conspiracy to obtain secret and very important documents that they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means of legalizing their published works.”.

Inquiry into New York Times The former advertiser, who claims to have isolated himself, spoke of how he built up his wealth. Mr. Trump has promised his father, over the years, to partially change the current $ 413 million equivalent through the shell company and allow them to evade taxes. Donald Trump rated the article “Dependent” And qualified its content“Boredom” And “Already seen”. However, its release led to the launch of an investigation by New York state tax authorities.

“He will try and change the title later”

In August, the judiciary ordered the release of tax revenue requested by a delegation from the former Republican president, six years before he came to power (in 2017). Mary Trump has revealed that it is the main source New York TimesIn his book, published in 2020, Too much and never enough: How my family created the most dangerous man in the world (Too much and never enough, Published by Albin Michael).

His father, Donald Trump’s older brother Fred Trump Jr., died of a heart attack in 1981 at the age of 42. His family was addicted to alcohol. Journalists say from Donald Trump’s complaint New York Times To “His daughter-in-law, Mary L. Trump, relentlessly pursued her and persuaded her to remove the files from her attorney’s office. [de] Hand them over New York Times ⁇.

“I knocked on Mary Trump’s door. She opened it. I think we call it the press.”, Tweeted Reporter Susan Craig, Wednesday morning. Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr., has been accused of violating a non – disclosure agreement signed in 2001 following the immigration of the estate to his uncle as Mary Trump. “Failure”, In a statement quoted by NBC. “It simply came to our notice then (…). As always with Donald, he will try and then change the title ”, She added

