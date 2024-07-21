Donald Trump meets with JT Vance, a week after his assassination attempt

Donald Trump during a meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 20, 2024. Tom Brenner/Reuters

This time, Donald Trump appeared with a discreet, flesh-colored bandage on his ear. A week after the assassination attempt, the Republican candidate for the White House resumed on Saturday July 20 by holding his first meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan and earlier in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the billionaire was officially nominated by his party in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) on Thursday to run for president in November, wearing a large white cloth in his ear during a triumphant rally.

His former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, explained Saturday that the bullet had passed through and caused a two-centimeter-deep wound, in a rare health update since the assassination attempt. ” First there was significant bleeding, followed by significant swelling across the upper part of the ear.has Mentioned in X, ex-physician, who was elected to the hard right in the House of Representatives. According to him, the swelling has subsided and the ulcer is starting “to heal properly”.

On Saturday, in Michigan, Donald Trump was cheered by 12,000 supporters in this “important state” he won in 2016, along with JD Vance. He in 2020.

The former president is seeking to consolidate his base in this industrialized northern region, similar to the city of Detroit. He has made many promises such as tax cuts, a fight against inflation and tariffs on imports to protect “Made in America”.

Democrats “Don’t Know Who Their Candidate Is”

In the middle of the nearly two-hour speech, as usual, he interspersed stories about his relations with heads of state “bright” Who is Xi Jinping of China? “Controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist” – He renewed his diatribe against immigrants, whom he accuses of committing the worst crimes. “The Greatest Evacuation Operation” History of the country.

Donald Trump also promised “A Monumental Tide” He favored Republicans and mocked Democrats in subsequent elections “Those who don’t know who their candidate is”, Joe Biden, isolated in his private home in Delaware due to Covid, is weakened by the growing agitation. More than thirty elected officials publicly called on him to make way for a younger candidate. And one of his major donors, businessman Michael Moritz, called on him to step down and announced that he would freeze his donations to the party.

Speaking in front of Donald Trump, JD Vance took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, whose name has come up repeatedly in place of Joe Biden. “I served in the United States Marine Corps and started a business. What else did you do besides cash a check?”He said of the former senator and attorney general of California.

Donald Trump has condemned internal pressure from Democrats on Joe Biden to drop out of the race. “Right now, Democratic leaders are frantically trying to overturn their own party’s primary results and keep the fraudulent Joe Biden off the ballot.”he said. “As you can see, the Democratic Party is not the party of democracy. »

More attention to safety

The former Republican president also denied being an extremist, as he is sometimes portrayed by his detractors “They keep saying I am a threat to democracy. Last week I took a bullet for democracy. He announced to cheers from his supporters. “I shouldn’t be here right nowHe continued. Something very special happened. »

A lot of attention was paid to the security system on Saturday, while there are many questions about the shortcomings of the earlier meeting held in the open. The Grand Rapids meeting was held in an enclosed, safe environment.

Participants had to go through a metal detector upon entering the room. “It’s the tightest security I’ve ever seen.” Renee White, a supporter who claims to have attended 33 Donald Trump rallies, testified. “We usually bring some small bags, but today I had to leave a few things behind”She added.

Le Monde with AP and AFP

