Donald Trump says FBI search warrant shows Joe Biden wanted to kill him

Court documents for the search of the former president’s Florida home show standard FBI language that authorizes its agents to use deadly force if someone is in immediate danger.

Donald Trump sparked disbelief on Wednesday — while drawing some support — after an FBI search warrant targeting his Florida home in 2022 showed President Joe Biden wanted to kill him.

The inflammatory comments come after court documents outlining plans for a federal police search were made public. Mr. After Trump left the White House, he is being sued for allegedly negligent handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“Deadly Force”

Court documents contain standard FBI language that its agents are authorized to use deadly force if someone is in immediate danger. But in the presidential election to be held in November, Mr. Donald Trump, who had to face Biden, vowed that his words would show that agents were prepared to shoot him and harm his family. “The raid at Mar-a-Lago just revealed that the Biden Justice Department has the authority to use deadly force. You know they’re going to do the unthinkable…”the right-wing candidate said in an email calling for donations, according to US media.

“Joe Biden was ready to draw his sword to eliminate me and put my family in danger. He thinks he can scare me, intimidate me and bring me down!, he added. It’s the latest accusation Donald Trump has made against his Democratic rival. He continues to assert without evidence that the President is using justice against him. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on all elected officials to denounce the comments. “Strange and Dangerous” Mr. Trump’s.

“We cannot allow this man, Donald Trump, or anyone else, to throw these kinds of matches into the flames of our democracy.”, he said. Liz Cheney, who served as the Republican leader in Congress before becoming a leading critic of the business mogul, said Donald Trump. “volatile”. “He knows it’s a lie, which will only incite violence again from his blind followers.”She wrote in X.

But strongly pro-Trump elected official Marjorie Taylor Green, the Justice Department and the F.B.I. “Green Light” Mr. To Trump’s assassination. On the day of the search, the latter was not in Florida. In a rare statement, the FBI made the commitment“There is no deviation from the norm in this case.”.