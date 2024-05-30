Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts

There is judgment. After After two days of deliberations, a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of accounting fraud on Thursday, May 30, at the conclusion of a trial in the Stormy Daniels case. In detail, the judges found the former head of state guilty of 34 charges leveled against him. His sentence will be announced by Judge Juan Mercon on July 11. The billionaire, who became the first US president to face a criminal trial, may appeal the decision.

After the jury’s verdict was read, Judge Juan Merson thanked the citizens who had been chosen for this historic trial. “You have given this matter the attention it deserves.”, the judge commented. At the end of the hearing, Donald Trump denounced the practice “bad” Providers of this “Management [du président] Biden”. Before announcing that “True Judgment” November 5 is the presidential election day. For its part, Joe Biden’s campaign team responded calmly. “We saw in New York today that no one is above the law.”A spokesman for the president, who is running for re-election on Thursday, said.

In this case, Donald Trump was accused of concealing the accounts of his real estate group and giving $130,000 (or approximately €117,000 at the time) to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. Extramarital affair with him. During the trial, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, said the payments were made at the request of the 2016 Republican presidential candidate so that the issue would not disrupt his campaign. Allegations related to The felony charges that Donald Trump faces up to four years in prison include falsifying documents with intent to commit another felony related to financing his campaign.

The billionaire risks facing three trials between now and the Nov. 5 presidential election. He has been indicted in Florida for possessing classified White House documents at his private home, but the start of the trial was postponed by a judge. He is also accused in Georgia of trying to manipulate the results of the 2020 presidential election in this southern state. The date of commencement of this trial is yet to be decided.

Donald Trump has been indicted by federal courts for “conspiracy against the United States.” In this case, he has also been accused of trying to change the results of the presidential election “Spreading lies about fraud.” According to Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, this led to an attack on the Capitol by Republican supporters on January 6, 2021. The hearing was halted by the Supreme Court’s decision, which must rule on Donald Trump’s impeachment by the end of June. .