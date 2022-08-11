Donald Trump’s New York attorney remains silent on suspicion of tax evasion.

Former President Donald Trump (R) departs Trump Tower in New York City on August 10, 2022 to join the New York Attorney General’s Office. Julia Nickinson / AB

Suspected of financial fraud within his Trump Organization team, Donald Trump remained silent during a six-hour hearing under oath with the New York attorney general on Wednesday, August 10.

The former President of the United States, along with his two children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., have been targeted since 2019 by a civil investigation by New York State’s highest judge, Letitia James. Hearing that, Mr.me James and his team were in Manhattan from 9am to 3pm local time (3pm to 9pm CET), but early in the trial he announced that he invoked the US Constitution, which prohibits any prosecutor from testifying against him.

The Democrat-elected magistrate confirmed this in a brief press release after meeting face-to-face with the Republican billionaire. “The facts must be pursued [et l’application] of law, wherever it goes”. “Our investigations are continuing”Promised M.me James has been hammering that for three years “No one is above the law” In America.

“Witch Hunt”

On the contrary, in its report, at 45e The President of the United States once again cast himself as a victim “Witch Hunt” And said there is “Refused to answer questions” Under the Constitution.

“In the past, I’ve been asked the question, ‘If you’re innocent, why do you accept the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question.”He explains in a press release. “When your family, your business and everyone around you becomes the target of a baseless, politically motivated witch hunt, backed by lawyers, attorneys and the fake news media, you have no choice.”He justifies.

At the end of the investigation, the businessman posted on his social media site Truth Social that A “Very professional meeting”. “I have a fantastic business with great assets, very little debt and lots of cash. This only happens in the US! », he added. Rarely entered Mme James, he mocked him “A luxurious, beautiful and expensive office (…)Better working conditions as people get killed in New York and he devotes his time and effort to ‘catching Trump'”.

When he arrived in New York on Tuesday evening, he charged the African-American lawyer. “Racism”along with his family and the Trump Organization, claiming to be a target “Attacks from all sides” Inside “Banana Republic” Democrat Joe Biden ruled.

Explosive witness

This investigation of Donald Trump, who left office on January 20, 2021 without recognizing the victory of Joe Biden, apparently flirted with the idea of ​​​​representing himself in 2024 – M.me James was set for several months and July 15. But the death of Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana had further postponed the event. According to CNN, Ivanka and Donald Jr. were subject to discretionary hearings by the attorney general’s services in late July and early August.

Michael Cohen, one of Donald Trump’s former personal attorneys in Congress in Washington, has launched a civil trial against the Trump Organization, alleging fraud in order to obtain loans for properties in the Trump Organization. Get tax reduction or better insurance compensation.

Letitia James pledged in January “Revealed significant evidence that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple properties”, especially golf courses or the American billionaire’s private triplex located in Trump Tower in New York. The charges were dropped by Donald Trump’s lawyers.

The attorney general does not have the power to indict Donald Trump, but he can initiate civil proceedings and specifically seek financial damages. The alleged facts are the subject of a criminal investigation, this time led by a Manhattan attorney.

Trump continues to maintain his innocence

The hearing comes two days later Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida was raided in an unprecedented manner., which sparked a wave of outrage among Republicans. He suggested the FBI might even be on Truth Social “square” Evidence against him during the proceedings.

A former tenant of the White House has never cared about justice in this way. Is the federal police search connected to several boxes Donald Trump took with him when he left the White House in January 2021? Is it related to the investigation into his responsibility in the attack on the Capitol? Does it care about suspicions of financial fraud involving the Trump Organization in New York?

Neither the Justice Department, the FBI nor the New York judge had any comment this week. Donald Trump has maintained his innocence in all of these cases.

