Donald Trump’s speech today – Latest: Trump asks crowd to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he shouts about ‘armed’ justice system

Marjorie Taylor Green urges Trump supporters to boo Pelosi

Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening in support of that state’s Republican candidates ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

“This Tuesday you should vote for Republicans in a giant red wave,” he told the audience, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.

Among those who warmed the crowd before the former president’s speech was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green who urged the crowd to boo Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who He assaulted him, with the intent of attacking him. his wife. Pelosi was released from the hospital earlier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, to the ex-president’s ire, the judge handling the fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Leticia James against the Trump Organization and the Trump family ruled that an independent observer would oversee the company, limiting its ability to do business.

Additionally, CNN notes that because a Trump 2024 run appears likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel to investigate the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents. An outburst of activity is expected after the mid-term.