June 3, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Don’t expect big discoveries at the Summer Games Festival, says Jeff Keighley

Don’t expect big discoveries at the Summer Games Festival, says Jeff Keighley

Len Houle June 3, 2024 2 min read

Since the death of E3, June has descended into a chaotic collection of trailers, streams, announcements, and a general mania of publicity-seeking barkers. Summer Game Fest has emerged as a hub for many developers looking for eyes. The two-hour show, hosted by marketing man Geoff Keighley, will air on Friday, and will likely poke your eye in the eye with a lot of games. However, most of these games won’t be brand new, or exciting reveals, as Kelly himself said in a new Q&A session on Twitch. “There will definitely be new announcements, but the show is largely focused on, ‘Think existing games that have new updates for fans,'” he said. He said he mentioned this early on to set expectations.

During the session, Kelly confirmed that a lot of games will not be shown. For example, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will not be displayed. Kingdom Hearts 4 is also off the table, as is The Wolf Among Us 2. We shouldn’t expect anything about the upcoming BioShock Judas-like shooter, nor anything about future Five Nights At Freddy games. Kelly says he compares Summer Game Fest to his other big show, The Game Awards, which is usually the place to unveil.

“[The] The Games Awards usually have a lot of big surprises – which we’re grateful for – and big, new reveals. this [Summer Game Fest] Focuses largely on the stated things…

“There are definitely things being announced but this isn’t a show that has a lot of things like ‘coming in 2026’ or ‘2027’, or teasers for games that were released years and years ago… That’s what I would say in general in terms of defining “Expectations.”

See also  Maybe you should buy a Flipper Zero before it's too late

It stands to reason that the biggest revelations would not automatically trickle down to Kelly’s knowledge, given the divided state of the Summer Games in recent years. Even before E3 was completely disbanded, many publishers were hosting their own events where larger announcements were traditionally made.

However, Keighley did highlight some games that might appear, including the dinosaur-hit Monster Hunter Wilds, the medieval RPG Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance, and Metaphor: Refantazio, the upcoming fantasy JRPG from the creators of Persona. this thing! It’s worth noting that Geoff’s Jambalaya is followed by indie game-focused shows like Day of the Devs and the historically excellent Devolver Digital Direct.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

AMD unveils Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs, and Zen 5 takes center stage at Computex 2024

June 3, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Astro Bot will feature “over 150 iconic images” inspired by PlayStation

June 3, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Final form launch time, preload time and warning

June 2, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

The family of Hallmark actress Mamie Lavrock has revealed that her body was “shattered” after falling 5 stories

June 3, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

The discovery of a new Earth-sized planet orbiting a star that will live 100 billion years

June 3, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Simone Biles wins her ninth all-around title at the US Championships ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

June 3, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Don’t expect big discoveries at the Summer Games Festival, says Jeff Keighley

June 3, 2024 Len Houle