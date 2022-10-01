Don’t Wait For Black Friday – This $899 MacBook Pro Deal Is The Best I’ve Ever Seen

We’re still a few weeks away from seeing anything real Black Friday Deals, but don’t tell the guys at Best Buy. Over the past few weeks, the retailer has been offering Huge discounts on practically every MacBook. Today, they have outdone themselves.

Expires today, you can get MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $899 at Best Buy (Opens in a new tab). This is a massive $400 discount and one of the best MacBook Deals all times. In over 10 years covering deals, I’ve never seen a MacBook Pro this cheap before. Sure, it’s the previous generation model, but that’s still an unprecedented price cut and it’s $50 cheaper than it was a few days ago. Could prices drop even more on Black Friday? Honestly, I doubt we’ll see the $799 or $849 MacBook Pro M1 over the holidays. I’ve noticed that this Mac is running out of stock, and this could be a once-in-a-lifetime fire sale. (If you’re looking for even more savings, be sure to check out our guide to Best Buy Coupon Codes for additional offers.

The MacBook Pro M1 is no longer the latest model available, but it’s still an excellent laptop and more than just to own when it comes to performance. In our MacBook Pro M1 review, we were very impressed with the M1’s fast chip and found that it’s often a raw performance that most Windows laptops can’t beat. For example, the MacBook Pro only took 12 minutes to transcode 4K video, faster than the 15 minutes it took Dell XPS 13.

The excellent battery life shouldn’t be overlooked either. In our testing, the MacBook Pro M1 lasted for a very solid 16 hours, which should be more than enough to get you through an entire working day without having to reach for a charger. It’s also long enough for travel purposes, so you can take long trips productively.

Another killer aspect of this MacBook is the keyboard and display, both of which help it be an ideal device for those looking to increase productivity. With a bright, colorful display, everything you watch on the MacBook Pro 2020 will look great, despite the fact that it’s unfortunately not 4K. The keyboard is ergonomically sized, and with the soft, comfortable feel of the new Magic Keyboard, your fingers will fly across the keys.

Not completely convinced? We have a news report on Best Cheap Laptop Deals About that also includes savings on Chromebooks and Windows if you’d prefer to see some alternatives. Additionally, be sure to check out the full range of Apple’s best deals For even more savings on MacBooks, plus discounts on iPads, iPhones, and more.