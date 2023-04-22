Dota 2’s New Frontiers update expands the map and adds new features

Release the huge valve New horizons update for Dota 2 Yesterday, which exceeded all expectations of what was to come next for nearly 10 years, and a free to play MOBA. The most notable change (among many others) is that the map is now 40% larger than before, and Valve has retooled the map’s forest layout. This will force players to adapt their strategies to banter to break line of sight with opponents, farm for XP and gold, and more. It has huge ramifications for changing competitive play, as the pros know the ins and outs of the map — at least, as they once did.

Patch notes for most Dota 2 Updates are notoriously long, with the game having dozens of heroes and countless things to balance (and sometimes, two-player mode bans). However, the Notes on New Horizons we are, ImportantNew frontiers of length and depth. In case you were wondering, yes, people read whatever is in the patch notes. For example, Cleansing On Twitch streaming for 14 straight hours just to read the patch notes and get first impressions of the sweeping amount of changes.

Animation: Valve

Besides the expansion, there are other major changes to the map that returning players will notice. Valve claims to have made improvements to the matchmaking process, so skilled players can be matched equally. There is also an entirely new hero type, called Universal, for which some of the game’s heroes have been remapped.

As for what has been changed on the map, Roshan, one of the game’s neutral creeps that either team can take on, can spawn in one of two new dig locations in the northwest and southeast corners, and he’s much stronger than before. And there are dual portals: portals that can be used to move around the map (Roshan can use them too – thanks, computer games). But this barely scratches the surface.

Looking at the patch notes, it’s gratifying to see the self-aware, joking tone Valve takes in its notes to deliver fan-requested features and quality-of-life fixes that it’s only now rolling out. For example, ability tiles in the HUD will now show a health cost, if they contain one, and not just a mana cost. The copy reads: “Not bad, is it? Actually kind of crazy no one ever thought to put it in there. Anyway, it’s there now.”

On the Dota 2 subredditObviously, fans are happy, or at least interested in what’s in New Frontiers. And last night, the game came to a head million playersthe highest number of concurrent players since March 2019. As someone who appreciates it Dota 2Growing up, however I haven’t played the game, I always tend to jump when a big patch like this hits. Maybe I’m ready for new horizons too.

