Douglaston Fairway Closes, Turns Into Foodstuff Bazaar Grocery store

DOUGLASTON, QUEENS — Grocery purchasers who show up at the web site of the Fairway Marketplace in Douglaston Plaza will nevertheless locate a supermarket there, but beneath a new title: Meals Bazaar.

The former Fairway has formally develop into section of the Food Bazaar supermarket chain, which contains about two dozen places in the tri-point out spot.

Bogopa Enterprises, which owns Foods Bazaar, created a offer with Fairway on July 15 to order the bankrupt grocer’s locations in Douglaston and Purple Hook, Brooklyn, according to courtroom information.

The final-minute offer arrived just as the two Fairway areas ended up about to near, after failing to market at a individual bankruptcy auction before this calendar year.

Bogopa paid about $900,000 for the Douglaston retailer and its stock.

Below the sale settlement, the company was needed to provide careers to at the very least 90 p.c of the store’s unionized workers, court docket information demonstrate.

A new banner on the facade of the Douglaston supermarket declares, “Huge modifications coming soon!”

Reactions to all those future “massive changes” are combined.

On Facebook, some buyers reported they go out of their way to visit other Meals Bazaar places in Queens and are enthusiastic to have a single nearer, but other people expressed disappointment about losing Fairway.

Alexa Weitzman, a Forest Hills resident who stopped by on Friday, advised Patch she was devastated about the switch.

“Wide variety is kinda @FairwayMarket‘s detail, so I am skeptical,” she wrote in a tweet after checking out. “Fairway clients are loyal & devoted & we appear to Fairway realizing the solutions we assume to be there WILL be there.”