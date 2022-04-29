Dow futures: Market rebound, but for how long? Apple and Amazon Hit Techs

Overnight Dow futures are down a bit, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are down sharply. apple (AAPL) Amazon stock led the main earnings late Thursday, with ExxonMobil (XOM) And chevron (CVX) Early appointment on Friday.







The stock market rally has gained momentum as the parent company of Facebook ID pads (FB) and the number of defeated former tech leaders rose. Giant Dao merck (Mrk) And Eli Lilly (LLY) surged on earnings, both flashing buy signals.

Tesla stock fell on Thursday, but after paring its significant losses during the day.

Apple stock and Amazon.com (AMZN) reported earnings after closing, along with Intel Corporation (INTC) And Atlassian (a team). But apart from Apple, all of these stocks are a far cry from the highs.

Along with the major oil companies Exxon and Chevron, the giants of medicine Abvi (ABBV) And Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Report before opening on Friday. XOM stock and giant Dow Chevron are approaching buy points. ABBV stock finds support at the 50-day line, while Bristol-Myers is at 21-days, after a solid advance.

Tesla (TSLA) and LLY stock is running IBD Leaderboard. MRK stocks are running SwingTrader. TEAM arrow is on Long-term leaders of IBD. Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BMY shares are available in IBD Big Cap 20. Merck was IBD stock today.

The video included in this article discusses the strong market rebound and analyzes FB, Merck, and Eli Lilly stock.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow Jones futures slipped 0.1% against fair value, as Apple and Intel shares hit blue chips. S&P 500 futures sank 0.6%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1.3%, as Apple, AMZN and other tech earnings losers tumbled. These are the worst levels on Thursday night.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 2.82%.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and anywhere else that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

Apple stock

Apple’s earnings and revenue Exceeded expectations amid strong iPhone sales. Tech giant Dow Jones agreed to another $90 billion to buy back AAPL shares, and increased its dividend by 5% to 23 cents a share. Apple stock initially rose modestly after hours, but reversed lower after warning of headwinds of $4 to $8 billion this quarter from ongoing shutdowns in China. AAPL stock is down 2% overnight.

Shares rose 4.5% to 163.64 in Thursday’s regular session, reclaiming the 200-day streak. AAPL stock contains 179.71 buy point From an extra-large handle to a blending depth of only 18%. An early entry can be said from a short trend line just above the 50 day moving average. The Relative force line Apple’s stock is not far from highs, which is a reflection of widespread market weakness.

Amazon

Amazon recorded a big loss in the first quarterreflecting its depreciation Rivian (countryside) Period. Revenue slightly missed. Amazon Web Services topped revenue targets slightly. But Amazon was down in the second quarter.

AMZN stock is down nearly 9% in the extended trade. Shares rose 4.65 percent on Thursday to 2,891.93, but are trading near their lowest levels since mid-2020.

Intel Stock

Intel profits Views topped off with difficulty. But the struggling chip giant was guided by lower second-quarter earnings per share and sales. INTC stock sank 4% in extended actions. Shares rose 3.6 percent on Thursday to 46.84.

team arrow

Atlassian earnings Beat the consensus. But the collaborative software maker was guided by a low EPS for the current quarter. TEAM stock is down 6% overnight. Atlassian stock jumped 6.7% Thursday to 259.98.

Merckstock

Merck stock rose 4.9% to 88.58 after better-than-expected earnings. Technically, MRK stock is still below 89.58 cup with handle Point purchase, according to MarketSmith Analysis. But the stock broke the downtrend of the handle and turned in its best close since early November. The RS line for MRK stock is the highest since January 2021.

Eli Lily Stock

Eli Lilly stock jumped 4.3% to 297.27 on first-quarter earnings. After the stumbling round of breaching the base of the cup earlier this month, LLY stock headed for gains just above 284 buying points. Stock is still in Purchase areaHowever, it also broke a short-term downtrend and moved above the 21-day moving average.

Thursday stock market

The stock market’s bullish bid fluctuated at first but then gained momentum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.85% on Thursday stock market trading. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5%. The Nasdaq Composite Index is up 3.1%. Small cap Russell 2000 is up 1.8% after hitting a 52-week low on the day.

US crude oil prices rose 3.3% to $105.36 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 2.86%.

ETFs

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) rose 1.1%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (fit) made 1.4%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) jumped 4%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) rose 5.7%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) rebounded 1.85% and the US Global X Infrastructure Development Fund (ETF) )cradle) 1.9%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) went up by 2%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) rose by 2.8%. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) gained 3%, through XOM shares and major components of CVX shares. SPDR Financial Choice Fund (SPDR)XLF) rose 1.3%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) by 1.4%, with ABBV shares and large Bristol-Myers holdings.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) is down 1.4% and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) 3.5%, and both hit a 24-month low on the day. The Tilladock Health (TDOC) the heaviest crash on both boxes.

Tesla stock continues to rank number one across the holdings of Ark Invest. Shares fell 0.45% to 877.51 Thursday, but had to be dragged to that point by a big market rebound. On the day, TSLA stock is down to 821.70. Technically, Tesla still has 1,152.97 handle cup buy points, but the chart looks damaged with stocks below the major moving averages.

Top 5 Chinese stocks to watch right now

Market Rise Analysis

The stock market finally had a solid session, with solid price gains across the board. But it’s only one day. The best one-day gain ratio in stock market history is in bad markets.

The Nasdaq is now starting a new bullish attempt in the stock market, while Thursday was the second day for the Dow and the S&P 500. If the major indices maintain their recent lows, investors can look for Follow-up day To confirm the new high as soon as next week. In practice, it seems unlikely that there will be a follow-up day before the Fed’s two-day meeting ends next Wednesday.

At the moment, the market is still in a correction state.

Many of Thursday’s big winners were decimated by tech companies that have amassed profits that aren’t as bad as they are scary – like Facebook, PayPal (PYPL) And Service now (right Now) – but not close to buying opportunities. Merck and LLY stocks were welcome exceptions.

But the relief rallies could quickly fade, with futures contracts for Apple and Amazon plummeting overnight.

The power, steel and fertilizer combinations remain flexible, along with the defense stock. Pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies look strong. Travel names are still interesting.

What are you doing now

Thursday’s market movement does not matter. What matters is what comes next. If the major indicators are heading towards new lows soon, then Thursday is just a peek into an ongoing correction or bear market. If the main indicators continue to rise and confirm a new high in the market, this is useful.

Investors with little or no exposure could buy MRK or Lilly shares on Thursday. Another option might be to buy an ETF in a broad market, in the hope of at least a short-term bounce. But if you’re going to make new purchases before the follow-up day, keep the exposure minimal, and be extra smart. Take partial profits quickly and be prepared to exit.

Being 100% cash back is still a sound strategy.

Your primary goal now is to be ready when the market turns. Build those watch lists. They will need to review as the season for recent market profits and losses lifts some names and attracts others.

And stay engaged. You don’t have to stare at your screens and watch the market nonstop, but keep tabs so you won’t be surprised.

