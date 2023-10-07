Dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army also reported the infiltration of“Unknown number of terrorists” This Saturday morning from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

According to AFP journalists in Gaza, several dozen rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on the morning of Saturday, October 7. Shooting from multiple locations in the Gaza Strip began at 5:30 am (3:30 am GMT) and continued an hour later. In Israel, warning sirens sounded in several cities around the Palestinian territories, but in territory deeper to the north and east, according to the military. Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to an Israeli newspaper Haaretz , a man was reportedly injured in Kfar Aviv by a rocket blast while in his vehicle, and a building was damaged in Ashkelon. It is also reported that a woman has been seriously injured in the southern part of the country. Yet according to the newspaper, residents near the border with Gaza reported gunfire targeting their homes. According to AFP, a rocket fell on the town of Yavne, south of Tel Aviv, where one person was injured by shrapnel, according to Megan David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross.

The Israeli military also announced this morning about the infiltration of“Unknown number of terrorists” From the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. “Residents in areas surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay at home”, adds the army. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will soon summon the country’s top security officials in the coming hours.

In May, Israel attacked Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, sparking a five-day war between the Israeli army, Islamic Jihad and other armed groups that claimed the lives of 34 Palestinians and one Israeli. More than a thousand rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense system. Israel, for its part, stepped up airstrikes in a small area. Hamas, which seized power in Gaza in 2007, stayed out of the conflict.