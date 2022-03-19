Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Mykolayiv, Russian army claims success in entering Mariupol

The Russian army entered on Friday, March 18th In the city of Mariupol, at least 300,000 people have been besieged For eighteen days. Street battles are taking place near the city center, with hundreds to 50 to 100 bombs being dropped daily on residential areas with hundreds of bombs and rockets.

Russia has abandoned a Security Council vote on a resolution on Thursday evening due to a lack of support from its closest allies. Russian "missiles" destroy an aircraft repair factory in the Lviv airport area. According to the Town Hall, in western Ukraine, near the Polish border. There will be no casualties. Already on Sunday, the Russian military bombed a Ukrainian military base in the region.

Shell attacks continue in Kiev and Kharkiv, The country's second-largest city, has seen at least five hundred people killed since the war began. But the capital, which evacuated at least half of its 3.5 million people, slowly came to life on Thursday after a curfew was lifted from Tuesday evening.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have taken the path of deportation, Mostly for Poland, sometimes only one stage in their exit.

