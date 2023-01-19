Dragon Quest Champions for iOS and Android has been announced

publisher Square Enix and developer Tecmo Koi They declared a ‘melee command battle RPG” Dragon Quest Heroes for iOS and Android. No release date has been announced. Square Enix Takuma Shiraishi is the producer, and Tomohiko Shu of Koei Tecmo is the main director.

Closed beta testing will take place from February 6th to 13th. Applications are available here Until January 29th. Only 20,000 users (10,000 iOS users and 10,000 Android users) will be accepted.

Below is an overview of the game, via file Official Website:

About ruckus Dragon adventure Leading RPG battle that you can play solo! Using the familiar battle system of the series, players will aim to win tournaments of wisdom and bravery against different enemies to become a true hero. In Tournament Mode, up to 50 players will battle it out in real time. Fight fair and square, run away, or even just get sucked into other people’s fights. Get the title of champion in your own way! In addition, there are lots of Single-player elements such as Story Mode and all kinds of missions. Get ready to launch into a new one Adventure Everyone can enjoy it! story Victory will open the door of promise. A long time ago… the Demon King’s plan to rule the world was crushed by the hero and his two companions. It’s been some time since then… In a world of constant peace, people are being absorbed into “heroic martial arts tournaments” that honor the legacy of an ancient hero. Meanwhile, a young man from a certain village sets out to participate in tournaments. With the words their father once said to them when they were young at heart. “Only those who have won all the heroic martial arts tournaments can become true champions. We must achieve this with our own hands.” Now it’s time to follow in their father’s footsteps and keep their promise. A new legend is about to be born! Personalities the hero of the story An adventurer who aspires to become a hero. To find their missing father, they decide to take part in heroic martial arts tournaments.

An adventurer who aspires to become a hero. To find their missing father, they decide to take part in heroic martial arts tournaments. Scientific – a peppy manager who shares the fate of the hero. She is old friends with healslime Homit.

– a peppy manager who shares the fate of the hero. She is old friends with healslime Homit. Homit – A charming mentor who loves to make others happy. Although he is not good at fighting alone, he is always there to give advice to the protagonist.

– A charming mentor who loves to make others happy. Although he is not good at fighting alone, he is always there to give advice to the protagonist. slip Champion rival. Firm and confident. He hates relying on or cooperating with others.

Champion rival. Firm and confident. He hates relying on or cooperating with others. Daralene – Dracky game offers live commentary on heroic martial arts tournaments. His unorthodox style and emotional commentary liven up the tournament.

View the archive of the ad presentation below.