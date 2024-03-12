Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-orders are discounted for a limited time on PC

March 12, 2024

Len Houle March 12, 2024 2 min read

We've been raving about Dragon's Dogma 2 during its recent previews, and it already looks like a popular RPG experience (especially if this in-depth character creator is anything to go by). There's also some good news for PC gamers; For a limited time while supplies last, Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-orders are down to just 50% $57.39 at Green Man Gaming (or £44.26 in UK on PCAnd £51.99 on console).

This is a huge pre-launch discount on March 22, so there's never been a better time to secure the game, especially since you can avoid that original $70 price right now. Not only that, but GMG is a reliable provider of Steam codes, so you're in good hands with this provider. We will also leave a handy link below for easy access to the discount.

This isn't the only great PC gaming deal we've seen in recent weeks, with Helldivers 2 being the other most notable opponent. It's currently down to just $33.19 USD at Fanatical using code FANTATICAL17 – alternatively, you can get the Super Citizen Edition for $49.90 USD using the same code. Not only that, but all Fanatical purchases over $12 now also include a free Steam game to boot.

We saw a similar deal in February on Green Man Gaming's Helldivers, but it sold out immediately, so it's good to see the game back in stock and available for purchase using a new promo code on Fanatical. Green Man Gaming also had a notable deal for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree recently, which was very popular among fans (and is now back in stock!)

If you're looking for more information on what's included in Dragon's Dogma 2, check out the full pre-order guide here on IGN. Finally, for more gaming deals, we recommend following along @IGNDeals on Twitter/X, check out our latest Daily Deals column, or even take a look at the best PS5 deals right now.

Robert Anderson is IGN's trades expert and trade editor. You can follow it @robertliam21 On Twitter.

