Drought conditions affected 60% of EU and UK territories

The results were based on data from a 10-day period towards the end of July. The observatory said 45% of the land is now covered with “alerts”, which means there is a lack of moisture in the soil, while 15% is under the most severe “alert” level, as vegetation is stressed.

The data coincided with a report published on Monday by the European Union’s climate watchdog Copernicus, which said most of Europe experienced drier than average in July, with many local records smashed in the west due to poor rainfall and droughts that hit several parts of the south. West, Southwest and East. Southeast Europe.

The new data comes as the world grapples with a food crisis that is only waning as Russia lifts its embargo on grain exports from Ukraine. Extreme weather and supply chain issues have exacerbated the crisis and are likely to continue for some time.

CNN’s Benjamin Brown and Molly Stasker also contributed to this report from London.

