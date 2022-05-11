Dublin warns that British threats were ‘received very badly’ by Europeans

The British are threatening to withdraw the implementation of post – Brexit sanctions in Northern Ireland, “Dublin warned on Wednesday, May 11.Very poorly receivedBy the Europeans, warned against any unilateral action.

It seems like a major blow to the filtering inattention in the press as London bangs on announcing a bill that violates some key provisions of the Northern Irish Code of Conduct negotiated with Brussels in the Brexit context.

“We do not believe there is a way to resolve the remaining issues that can be taken unilaterally by both sides.Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covini said in Belfast. Their resolution must be passedBy partnership“, தி”Compromise“And”Working together to allow both sides to move forwardHe added during a visit to meet local politicians.

The speech was denounced by trade unionists as a threat to Northern Ireland’s position in the United Kingdom, with the aim of weakening the peace that ended in 1998 after three decades of violence and avoiding a physical border that would preserve the unity of the single European market. .

“Violation of international law”

After the victory of the Republic of Sinn Fin in favor of the reunification of the island, the provincial institutions were paralyzed and the DUP’s trade unionists refused to participate in the local administration until the restrictions were lifted.

News of London’s desire to break protocol “Felt very badly within the EU, which considers the Commission willing to find a compromise, and hopes that the technical discussions will lead to solutions and a common ground“, The head of Irish diplomacy underlined.

“What we hear and see from London is the rejection of this approach“, Go”Violation of international law and setting aside elements of an agreement in which the British government played a key role in enforcing the EU“, He insisted.

“It has not been well received and I hope decision makers in Westminster will think about it.In a statement on Tuesday evening, the head of British diplomacy, Liz Truss, considered the European proposals.Failed to address the real problems in Northern Ireland and in some cases made the situation worse“.

