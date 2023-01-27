Dungeons & Dragons Scraps plans to update the open game license

Dungeons & Dragons Sword by Chris Rahn picture : Coast Wizards | Chris Ran

Wizards of the Coast, publisher Dungeons and DragonsAnd Announce today They will no longer seek to revoke a license open games license 1.0a, Abandon plans already mentioned in the formulation OGL 1.2. This statement comes after The fan backlash is relentless Against the decision to revoke the mandate, which was then disclosed io9 is reported on OGL 1.1. After three weeks of almost constant pressure, it looks as if Wizards of the Coast is taking full care of its fan base.

The revocation of OGL 1.0a was huge A point of contention for the fans and third-party publishers who make a living using the license that was granted nearly two decades ago. Opinions differ on whether or not Wizards of the Coast can even legally revoke authorization, with several people, including Ryan Dancey, arguing vociferously that it was never intended to be unauthorized and that the act of doing so was not done. Include it in the legal wording of the license.

In the statement, Brink said, “These direct poll results are clear. You want OGL 1.0a. You want irreversibility. You love Creative Commons.” This sentiment was so overwhelmingly expressed in playtest OGL 1.2 that Wizards of the Coast had to pay attention. Originally, they were going to keep the playtest open for two weeks, but Brink wrote, “Reactions are of such high volume and direction that we’re acting right now.”

The concessions D&D makes in this announcement are huge: they’re not trying to revoke the OGL 1.0a license, they’re putting the entire systems reference document for D&D 5.1 into Creative Commons, and they’re giving up their previously stated intentions for Virtual Table Tops.

One thing to note is that Brink states that putting the full 400 page SRD into Creative Commons means fans need not “take [Dungeons & Dragons’] word for it. That Brink candidly acknowledge the mistrust between fans, publishers, and Wizards of the Coast is incredible.

Finally, the company ended the state manna with an olive branch, SRD Publication immediately, and states, “This is a PDF of SRD 5.1 with a Creative Commons license. Once it’s published, we’re taking it under an irrevocable Creative Commons license. We’ll host it somewhere more appropriate next week. It was important that we take this step now, so there’s no doubt “.

