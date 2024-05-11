Dutch fans ‘sad and disappointed’

Bambi Goonter missed the rehearsal due to another incident
Bambi Tuck, who will represent Ireland this year, recounts in a story that he missed a rehearsal this afternoon due to another incident.
“During Parade of Flags rehearsal something happened while we were waiting to go on stage,” we read on Instagram.
“Something happened that required the EBU’s urgent intervention – and the EBU took the matter seriously. We discussed what action to take in the office,” said Bambi Gunter.
The artist was forced not to participate in the final rehearsal and apologized to his fans.
Dutch fans react to Joost Klein’s exclusion
“Sadness and disappointment.” This is what Dutch fans are feeling at BFMTV’s microphone after their candidate Joost Klein was disqualified before the Eurovision final.
“I’m sad and disappointed, we wanted to see Joost, but we’re lined up without Joost. So yeah, it’s really bad,” says Eurofan.
“We don’t know everything that happened, I guess someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He should be performing tonight,” says another.
Other candidates were awarded points from the Netherlands
The EBU disrupts the course of the final as the Dutch candidate is excluded. If the running order is not changed, the number assigned to the Netherlands will not be track 5. So the tele-hook goes directly to track 4 (from Luxembourg) and track 6 (from Israel).
The scores awarded by the judges during Friday’s second dress rehearsal were also recalculated, giving the Netherlands no points, the organization said. Points earned by Holland were awarded to other candidates based on their ranking.
“For example: if the Netherlands is ninth in the national jury, the song in tenth place will now rank ninth and get 2 points. The eleventh place will now get tenth and 1 period,” the system notes.
Dutch viewers can still vote in the final and a Dutch jury is maintained. But the Netherlands won’t be awarded any points in the final – and the country won’t appear on the table listing all scores for the evening.
The first exemption from the creation of the competition
This is the first time since the Eurovision contest was created in 1956 that a candidate has been excluded from the final.
No country will replace the Netherlands in this evening’s final. Joost Klein was about to perform his song EuropaA tribute to his father and the Schengen area.
A “disproportionate” exemption
Dutch broadcaster AvroTros considers Joost Klein’s exclusion “disproportionate”. “We are mindful of the disqualification,” he said in a statement.
“AvroTros considers this disqualification to be disproportionate and we deeply regret this decision and will return to it later,” the broadcaster added.
Dutch public broadcaster NPO called the decision “very serious”. “This is disappointing for the millions of Eurovision fans in the Netherlands and other European countries,” he said.
“We will fully evaluate the course of events after the Eurovision Song Contest with Avrodose, the EBU and all parties involved,” he added.
Complaint filed by a woman
The EBU announced this Saturday that Joost Klein will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest final.
“Swedish police investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production team following an incident during the semi-finals on Thursday evening,” the EBU explained in a statement.
“While the legal proceedings continue, it may not be appropriate for him to continue to compete,” the text continued.
The Netherlands were eliminated from the tournament
Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the exclusion of Dutch candidate Joost Klein from the 2024 Eurovision contest.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Saturday that the singer would not take part in the final, suspending him after an incident unrelated to Israel’s controversial participation.
