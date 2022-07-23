The Braves announced that Premier League runner-up Dwight Smith, who played for the 1995 World Championship-winning team Atlanta, passed away on Friday. He was 58 years old.

The brave said the former defense player and village hit specialist died of heart congestion and lung failure.

Smith played in the major leagues for eight years, starting with the Chicago Cubs, splitting a season between the Angels and Baltimore Orioles before joining the Braves for the last two seasons.

His son Dwight Jr. has also spent time in the majors, most recently with Baltimore in 2020.

The elder Smith served mostly as a discus hitter with the Braves in 1995, reaching 0.252 with three homeowners and 21 RBI in 103 games.

Atlanta defeated Cleveland in six games to win the World Championship, with Smith appearing three times as a discus hitter. 1 vs 2 went with the walk.

In a statement, Braves called Smith an “essential member” of their first championship team at Atlanta.

“Dwight was also a beloved member of the alumni, and his infectious smile around Truist Park will be missed,” the team added.

Smith played another season with the Braves to end his career. He hit only 0.203 with three lucky catches and 16 RBIs in 101 games. He did not appear in the post-season as Atlanta again reached the World Championships, losing to the New York Yankees.

Smith had his best season as a rookie with the Cubs in 1989, hitting 0.324 with nine teammates and 52 RBI to help Chicago win the NL East. He was runner-up to teammate Jerome Walton for Rookie of the Year.

“We are saddened to learn of Dwight Smith’s passing and send our condolences,” the couple wrote on Twitter.

After five seasons with the Cubs, Smith signed with the Angels as a free agent in 1994. He traded with Baltimore during the brief strike season, then moved to the Braves the following year.

Smith is survived by his wife Cheryl, Dwight Jr., and daughters Taylor and Shannen.