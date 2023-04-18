E-40 says racial bias is to blame for kicking out Warriors-Kings playoff: NPR

Switch caption Jeff Chew/AP Jeff Chew/AP

The Sacramento Kings say they are investigating an incident in which rapper E-40 was thrown out of their home arena during a Saturday playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, an incident he says was the result of “racial bias.”

The rapper, born Earl Stephens Jr., said in a statement to NPR that he was “disrespectfully harassed” during a Saturday playoff game and addressed a heckler in a “firm but polite” manner before ordering him to leave. Golden 1 Center arena by security guards.

“Unfortunately, this was yet another reminder that – despite my success and existence as a musician and entrepreneur – racial prejudice still prevails,” the rapper said in a statement.

“Security saw an argument between a black man and a white woman and immediately assumed I was wrong,” he added.

The exact reason for the rapper’s removal from the ring remains unclear, and the Kings say they are investigating why he was kicked out.

“The Sacramento Kings take these allegations very seriously and investigate the facts and circumstances of the situation, as we do any time such an accusation is made,” the team said in a statement.

The 55-year-old rapper said that while he attended countless NBA games throughout his life and always prided himself on his professionalism, Saturday’s experience was “disturbing.”

“I am offended by the Kings security team and call on the franchise to investigate the horrific behavior that occurred,” the rapper said.

Stephens, a native of the Bay Area, is a noted Golden State Warriors fan and was part of the team’s delegation He visited the White House earlier this year.

“It’s unfortunate. I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson to reporters Sunday.

“I hope they get that ship right because he deserves to be right there next to our seat. For the time that I’ve known him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. It’s very strange to see, and I hope it gets resolved,” he added.