March 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

EA follows Microsoft in halting all sales in Russia

EA follows Microsoft in halting all sales in Russia

Cheryl Riley March 5, 2022 3 min read

Update: In the hours after Microsoft confirmed it was suspending all sales in Russia, EA and Activision Blizzard announced similar plans.

at Speech to employees Shared publicly, Activision Blizzard President and COO Danielle Allegri said the company will “suspend new sales of our games and in Russia while this conflict continues.” Allegri says the company is also matching employee donations “2:1 to organizations that provide immediate relief in the area.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Stocks fall, indices post weekly losses as worries about Russia and Ukraine outweigh strong jobs data

March 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Will Elon Musk change Germany?

March 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Asian stocks hit 16-month lows due to fire at Ukraine nuclear plant

March 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Tim Considine, the young star of ‘My Three Sons’, has passed away at the age of 81

March 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
8 min read

Live Moon rocket crashes – space junk ‘hits the moon’ at 5800mph, China denies responsibility after blaming SpaceX for ‘mistake’

March 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

‘There will be nights like this’: Jazz explained the 34-point loss for the Pelicans

March 5, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Dell Deal Alert: Alienware Aurora RTX 3070 Gaming PC for $1,499.99

March 5, 2022 Len Houle