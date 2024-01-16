Eagles center Jason Kelce has reportedly told his teammates he is retiring

Philadelphia Eagles center and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce has told his teammates he is retiring, league sources said espn.

Kelce, considered one of the best centers in NFL history, made the announcement in the locker room after the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said in a post. on X.

Associated Press and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo The news also reported.

NBC News reached out to the Eagles and a representative for Kelce, 36, for comment, but has not received any responses.

Kelce refused to answer questions in the locker room about his future.

“Not today,” he told reporters who approached his locker. NBC Sports.

Kelce, who played the 2023 season on a one-year contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in March, is fifth in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He is considered one of the most important players in Controversial “tush push” plays in Philadelphia. Kelce leads the way for QB Jalen Hurts — and their teammates — on Philadelphia's highly effective short-yardage plays.

His apparent retirement comes after the Eagles lost six of their last seven games after starting the season 10-1. Last season, the Eagles lost a last-second thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Kelce, late in his career, achieved a level of fame not usually enjoyed by those playing in one of the most anonymous positions in football.

He was named one of the People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive He was a successful advertising personality, promoting products such as Campbell's Soup and… Tidal sink cleaner.

Kelce has also bonded closely with his brother and podcast partner, Travis Kelce, known as a friend of the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift.

The Cleveland Heights, Ohio native has leaned heavily into the Philadelphia culture and is one of the most popular athletes in the City of Brotherly Love.

Days after winning the 2018 Super Bowl, Kelce A.J Mummers costume. For the victory parade. The bizarre pantomime is a Beloved tradition From Philadelphia celebrations.