Eagles’ Nick Siriani has fired critics of Jonathan Gannon

Nick Siriani may have set his alarm for Monday morning already.

He can’t wait.

That’s when he’ll call on WIP’s morning show and fire back at longtime host Angelo Cataldi and anyone who has been quick to criticize defense coordinator Jonathan Gannon this season.

“Man, what did they score? 7. Yeah, big time,” Siriani said after the Eagles beat the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round. “Jonathan Gannon puts these guys in great positions. We obviously have great players. Sometimes I have to hear some things about Jonathan Gannon, and I don’t know if it’s you. It might be more other people. I won’t say names – Angelo – Alice like that?

But this guy is an incredible coordinator. The fact that he is not respected by our radio station blows my mind. It blows my mind.”

The Eagles defense on Saturday night was great.

After closing out the first half, the Giants finally got on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the third quarter but depleted 6:01 of their clock in the process. With a comfortable lead at that point, Gannon was probably only too happy to trade time with seven points in the blowout.

While Gannon has received a lot of criticism in his two years here as defensive coordinator – from more than just Cataldi – it’s hard to argue with the results or how they fared on Saturday night.

The Eagles held the Giants to just 227 yards. They made quarterback Daniel Jones’ night a living hell. And they never let the Giants think they had a chance to win that game.

During the regular season, the Eagles finished with the No. 2 defense in the league, losing 301.5 yards per game.

Sirianni said he doesn’t really listen to Gannon’s criticism until it’s offered to him by the Eagles’ public relations staff when they’re preparing him for interviews.

“So, every time I hear an answer about Jonathan Gannon, I laugh to myself,” said Siriani. As a matter of fact, coaches from other teams ask me, ‘Is Jonathan Gannon bothering me here?’ I’m like, in a way, yeah. Such an incredible guy.

“He’s going to be a head football coach in the National Football League because of what he does. This guy is a stud. He’s a stud. I can’t wait to talk to Angelo on Monday.”

