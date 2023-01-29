January 30, 2023

Eagles vs. 49ers live: NFC Championship score and updates

San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has gained interest from other teams hiring for the head coach position.credit…Tony Avelar / Associated Press

DeMeco Ryans, the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, is in a position most NFL assistant coaches covet. He leads the league’s highest-ranked unit, his team is one win away from the Super Bowl, and he’s been sought after by other teams looking for a head coach since the end of the regular season.

Four teams with vacancies—the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos—requested to meet Ryans, who is black. All NFL clubs are required to interview minority or candidate candidates for head coaching positions because of the Rooney rule, and in previous recruiting cycles, black coordinators like Eric Bienemy, who runs Kansas City’s offense, and Leslie Fraser, who leads the Bills’ defense, have been interviewed. Brought in by multiple teams but not assigned by any team.

ryans It is said that he is preparing to make job offers for the head coach of multiple privileges.

This wouldn’t be the first time Ryans has been offered a prominent role. He was a candidate last year for the Minnesota Vikings opener, but declined a second interview with the team’s front office, saying he wanted another year of coaching experience in San Francisco.

A former Pro Bowl quarterback, Ryans retired from playing after 10 seasons in the NFL with the Texans and Eagles. And starting in 2017, he spent four seasons as an assistant at San Francisco before taking over from Robert Salih as defensive coordinator in 2021.

“I’m not in it just to be a head coach and say, ‘Oh, I’m a head coach,’” Ryans said in a press conference in June. “If I do that, I want to be very successful at it and I want to do it for a long time. So it’s not about just jumping at the first opportunity, but for all of us, whatever opportunities we present in life, you want it to be the best for you where you can see longevity in it and make a lasting impression and be able to impact a life beyond just me “.

