Early polls show Georgia Meloni’s post-fascist party in the lead

Early polls show Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist party leading Italy’s legislative elections. The evaluations will be completed overnight and the final results will be released on Monday morning.

Fratelli d’Italia won 22 to 26% of the vote, while its allies, the far-right League of Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia party, collected between 8.5 and 12, 5% and 6, respectively. 8% of votes as per opinion poll for Roy.

Matteo Salvini rejoiced on Twitter that the coalition “has a clear advantage in the House and the Senate”. “It’s going to be a long night, but I want to thank you already.”

No effective vote against the far right

The main left-wing party, the Democratic Party (PD), did not succeed in gaining the necessary votes to play against the far-right, and had to settle for a score that fluctuated between 17 and 21%.

The 5 Star Movement (M5S, the former opposition organization) won 13.5 to 17.5% of the vote, well above its historic score of 30% in 2018.

In a polarizing position, Giorgia Meloni, the first female head of government, said Roman, 45, admired Mussolini, a young activist who had demonized his image and managed to unite the fear and anger of millions in his name. Italians faced with rising prices, unemployment, the threat of recession or the boycott of public services.

Along with his two allies, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, he promises tax cuts, curbs on migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea, and an ambitious family policy to boost the birth rate in an aging country.