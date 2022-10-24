Early users reported NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs with 16-pin melting power connectors

NVIDIA may have trouble igniting some RTX 4090

two redditors Report That their RTX 4090 graphics cards are now dead, and the melted power connectors may be to blame.

Redditors reggie_gakil and NoDuelsPolicyy today posted images of RTX 4090 graphics cards with 16-pin melting connectors (also known as 12VHPWR). Their cards have gone bankrupt, and the culprit may be NVIDIA’s new 600W.

Burned RTX4090 connector/power adapter, Source: reggie_gakil & NoDuelsPolicyy

The Reggie Card caught fire and there was smoke involved, while the Duel Card simply died and the molten power adapter/connector was later discovered. Both cards are the latest RTX 4090 graphics cards, and are the first models in the new lineup to feature a 16-pin power connector.

Before the release of the RTX 4090 card, Story appeared That PCI-SIG (the body behind the PCIe specification) was concerned about the “thermal variance” of the new transducers. It was later revealed that it was NVIDIA that reported the problem to PCI-SIG.

After testing various applications for the new 12VHPWR connector, the company concluded that extreme bending and conduction cycles exceeding 40 could lead to thermal hotspots and in some cases even cable melting.

“Thermal Contrast” problem with the 12VHPWR cable, Source: PCI-SIG / GamersNexus

Unfortunately, you don’t know if these particular cards are affected by the bending issue, but the fact is that many RTX 4090 users struggle to fit their cards into the chassis without bending the cable beyond the recommended “3cm”.

Although this was expected to happen eventually, it’s still not good for NVIDIA, who are the first adapters for the new cable. For now, these are only the first two reported cases of new cards appearing in smoke, but there will likely be more to come. NVIDIA has already reached out to the first Redditor, so we may get a statement later.

In the meantime, you may want to check Buildzoid’s And the JayzTwoCents Videos on this topic.

source: reddit Across Wccftech





