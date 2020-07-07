Earth Fare announces anchor store at Christiansburg Market

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) – Becoming a member of Monday’s reopening of Roanoke’s Earth Fare retailer, the healthy grocery store chain unveiled its designs to open up a area as an anchor shop in the Christiansburg Marketplace in the spring of 2021.

In accordance to Earth Fare, this new spot will be its “first prototype of a reimagined all-natural food stuff keep knowledge.”

Immediately after the earlier owners of the chain shut all its places and declared personal bankruptcy in February 2020, a group headed by a co-founder of the primary Earth Fare is on the lookout to retain the very same mission and specifications of the authentic founders a focal stage.

“Our sweet spot is mid-sized markets with a society that enjoys outside, healthier lifestyles. Faculty cities with lively, educated citizens, like Blacksburg with Virginia Tech and Radford with Radford College, ordinarily in good shape that profile, as do the surrounding communities in the valley,” mentioned Dennis Hulsing, owner and CEO of Earth Fare and Hulsing Enterprises. “The Marketplace offers quick obtain to all the consumers in the New River Valley.”

Earth Fare will maintain many favorites, which includes organized foodstuff from a healthful life-style chef, natural meats and the Boot Checklist, which is a checklist of components not allowed in the shop, trying to keep with the natural and organic, high-top quality organic foods options.

