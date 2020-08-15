East Brisbane grocery store goes up in smoke

Models earlier mentioned the supermarket and searching centre, and the residences powering, ended up all evacuated for quite a few hours.

Supermarket owner Greg Weiss reported his retailer manager phoned him about 6.30am to explain to him the grocery store was on hearth.

He said the blaze was believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault, maybe in a fridge, in advance of spreading into the supermarket’s roof.

“There appears to be some intensive harm to the keep,” Mr Weiss explained. “It can be untradeable now and we don’t know how lengthy it will be until finally it can be tradeable once more.

“It went into the ceiling, so all the electrical wiring … which is extremely costly on its individual.”