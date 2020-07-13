Eco-welcoming supermarket fish ‘die in pain’ | Information

Fish that are accredited by eco-labelling schemes and offered in main supermarkets led depressing lives in grossly overcrowded cages and died slowly and gradually and painfully, in accordance to an investigation by an animal welfare group.

Most consumers are perplexed by the labels and do not realise that the schemes possibly have no welfare expectations or weak rules, a survey by Compassion in Entire world Farming revealed.

Quite a few farmed fish qualified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council are dumped in ice slurry, where by they thrash about, fighting for their life whilst slowly suffocating, the charity mentioned.

It accused the Maritime Stewardship Council, which certifies wild-caught fish, of enabling them to suffer for quite a few hours all through seize, including being gutted or obtaining their gills slash whilst thoroughly conscious. It reported none