Edmonton Oilers give permission for Evander Kane to speak with other teams before the NHL free agency

The Edmonton Oilers Company Awarded Evander King His agent said Monday, permission to speak with other teams before the NHL free agency period opens.

In a text message to various media outlets, Kane’s agent, Daniel Milstein, wrote that he is opening talks with other teams while also continuing discussions with the Oilers. His client qualifies to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesdays.

“While we still hope to reach an agreement with Edmonton, we are beginning the interview process with other clubs,” Milstein wrote in the letter.



Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his $49 million seven-year contract for breaching COVID-19 protocols while in the NHL. Kane appealed the Sharks’ decision by filing a complaint through the NHL Players Association.

Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine ticket.

Kane topped 20 goals for the eighth time in 13 NHL seasons with 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games for Edmonton.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said last week that he is in daily talks in an effort to re-sign Keane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.