Eduardo Rodriguez (index index) is on the injured list

Rodriguez, who is 4-4 with a 2.13 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP through 11 starts, was injured on one of his final pitches on Sunday against the White Sox. Examination and MRI evaluations from several physicians revealed a rupture of the A4 pulley, which helps anchor the tendon to the bone around the tip of the finger. It is a more common injury among rock climbers and pitchers than pitchers, but the injury can affect pitchers as they release the ball from their fingertips. The most famous case in baseball is Randy Dupnak, who suffered a series of roller tears that shortened the 2021 season and sidelined him for most of ’22. One study last year reported that six Premier League players were injured. Put another usual schedule back in six weeks.