EEE Found in Connecticut Mosquitoes for First Time This Season – NBC Connecticut

Eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in mosquitoes in Connecticut for the first time this season.

Four mosquitoes captured in Canterbury on July 16 tested positive for encephalomyelitis, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven. The mosquitoes were captured at a site on Quinnebaug Camp Road.

Humans can get encephalomyelitis through the bite of an infected mosquito. The disease is rare, but it can be very serious. About 40% of people who get it die from complications of the virus.

Symptoms may include fever with chills, body aches, and joint pain. In more severe cases, patients may develop meningitis or encephalitis (an infection of the brain).

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, Environment Canada says residents should: