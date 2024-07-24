EEE Found in Connecticut Mosquitoes for First Time This Season – NBC Connecticut

July 24, 2024

Cheryl Riley July 24, 2024

Eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in mosquitoes in Connecticut for the first time this season.

Four mosquitoes captured in Canterbury on July 16 tested positive for encephalomyelitis, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven. The mosquitoes were captured at a site on Quinnebaug Camp Road.

Humans can get encephalomyelitis through the bite of an infected mosquito. The disease is rare, but it can be very serious. About 40% of people who get it die from complications of the virus.

Symptoms may include fever with chills, body aches, and joint pain. In more severe cases, patients may develop meningitis or encephalitis (an infection of the brain).

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, Environment Canada says residents should:

  • Limit the time you spend outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Consider using mosquito repellents that contain an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methanediol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.
  • Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light-colored, loose-fitting, and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
  • Make sure door and window screens are securely installed and in good condition.
  • Use a mosquito net when sleeping outside or in an uncovered building to protect children when outside.
