Egypt: This incredible discovery was made in the temple of Ramses II

Egyptian authorities announced on Sunday March 26 that 2,000 mummified rams’ heads had been discovered at the temple of Ramses II.

This was an unexpected discovery by American archaeologists from New York University at Abydos, located 550 km south of Cairo. Thousands of rams’ heads from the Ptolemaic period have been found in the temple of Ramses II.

American archaeologists have also found mummies of sheep, dogs, goats, mongooses, cows and gazelles, Egyptian officials said.

According to Sameh Iskandar, “offerings”

According to Mustafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the findings will help shed light on the temple of Ramses II and the events that took place between its construction under the Sixth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. 2374 and 2140 BC) and the Ptolemaic period (323 to 30 BC).

For Professor Sameh Iskandar, head of the American Group of Archaeologists, these lambs’ heads are “offerings” that indicate “a cult for Ramses II celebrated 1,000 years after his death.”

Local authorities have reported that archaeological discoveries have continued to be made recently.