January 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Egypt Unveils Four New Pharaonic Tombs and Mummy Over 4,000 Years Old

Rusty Knowles January 27, 2023 2 min read
Via Le Figaro with AFP

Posted , Update

A 4,000-year-old mummy has been discovered in Saqqara, near Cairo. Khaled Desuki/AFP

In the necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo, archaeologists have discovered 5 underground tombs.e and 6e dynasties between 2500 and 2100 BC, which contained a gold-covered mummy.

Egypt Four 4,000-year-old tombs of pharaonic dignitaries and a mummy were unearthed in Saqqara, near Cairo, on Thursday, the latest discoveries announced with much fanfare by a country eager to bring back tourists. It’s inside The Necropolis of SaqqaraKnown for Pharaoh Djoser’s famous step pyramid, archaeologists discovered these sealed tombs during the 5th and 6th dynasties, between 2500 and 2100 AD.

A mummy covered in gold

Adorned with colorful scenes of daily life, these deep cavities served as the final resting place for pharaoh Unas’ high priest Gnumjedeb, the nearby ornate pyramid, Meri, keeper of the king’s secrets, Messi, high priest of Pharaoh Pepi I. Fedek, author and judge, described the Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in front of the press. During the excavation, 15 meters underground, archaeologists discovered a limestone sarcophagus. “In the exact condition the ancient Egyptians left it 4300 years ago”Zahi Hawass promised.

When they opened it, they found a mummy covered in gold. “One of the oldest and best preserved in Egypt apart from the royal mummies”, the man covered his head as usual with his famous Indiana Jones hat. The necropolis of Saqqara, 15 kilometers south of the famous pyramids of the Giza plateau, is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of the Djoser Pyramid, built by the architect Imhotep in 2700 BC, which is considered one of the oldest monuments. Earth’s surface.

See also  With Brexit, the British were forced to relocate the butchers in Europe

Read moreEgypt: The Final Mysteries of Mummies’ Embalming

Egypt has revealed several major discoveries in recent months, mainly in Saqqara but also in Luxor. On Tuesday, Cairo announced the discovery of the remains of the pharaohs, Thebes, in the southern city.“The Whole Roman City” It dates from the first centuries after Christ. For some experts, these declarative effects are of political and economic rather than scientific importance. The country of 104 million people, in a severe economic crisis, is counting on tourism to straighten its finances: its government is targeting 30 million tourists a year by 2028, against 13 million before Covid-19.

See more — Christian Desroches-Noblecourt: A Monument of French Egyptology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

One of the world’s leading ransomware attack networks has been taken down

January 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Nearly 66,000 displaced Ukrainians have benefited from “temporary protection” status in France by the end of 2022, the Interior Ministry announced.

January 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Russia was not invited to the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

January 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Law & Order: SVU’ recap: Did Benson and Stabler accept? Season 24

January 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA announces a successful test of a new propulsion technology

January 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Panthers’ recent hiring of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilkes’ lawsuit

January 27, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Vanillaware’s fictional game was teased in 2019 at the end of development, says George Kamitani

January 27, 2023 Len Houle