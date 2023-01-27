Egypt Unveils Four New Pharaonic Tombs and Mummy Over 4,000 Years Old

In the necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo, archaeologists have discovered 5 underground tombs.e and 6e dynasties between 2500 and 2100 BC, which contained a gold-covered mummy.

Egypt Four 4,000-year-old tombs of pharaonic dignitaries and a mummy were unearthed in Saqqara, near Cairo, on Thursday, the latest discoveries announced with much fanfare by a country eager to bring back tourists. It’s inside The Necropolis of SaqqaraKnown for Pharaoh Djoser’s famous step pyramid, archaeologists discovered these sealed tombs during the 5th and 6th dynasties, between 2500 and 2100 AD.

A mummy covered in gold

Adorned with colorful scenes of daily life, these deep cavities served as the final resting place for pharaoh Unas’ high priest Gnumjedeb, the nearby ornate pyramid, Meri, keeper of the king’s secrets, Messi, high priest of Pharaoh Pepi I. Fedek, author and judge, described the Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in front of the press. During the excavation, 15 meters underground, archaeologists discovered a limestone sarcophagus. “In the exact condition the ancient Egyptians left it 4300 years ago”Zahi Hawass promised.

When they opened it, they found a mummy covered in gold. “One of the oldest and best preserved in Egypt apart from the royal mummies”, the man covered his head as usual with his famous Indiana Jones hat. The necropolis of Saqqara, 15 kilometers south of the famous pyramids of the Giza plateau, is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of the Djoser Pyramid, built by the architect Imhotep in 2700 BC, which is considered one of the oldest monuments. Earth’s surface.

Read moreEgypt: The Final Mysteries of Mummies’ Embalming

Egypt has revealed several major discoveries in recent months, mainly in Saqqara but also in Luxor. On Tuesday, Cairo announced the discovery of the remains of the pharaohs, Thebes, in the southern city.“The Whole Roman City” It dates from the first centuries after Christ. For some experts, these declarative effects are of political and economic rather than scientific importance. The country of 104 million people, in a severe economic crisis, is counting on tourism to straighten its finances: its government is targeting 30 million tourists a year by 2028, against 13 million before Covid-19.

See more — Christian Desroches-Noblecourt: A Monument of French Egyptology