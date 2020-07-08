EgyptAir gives 25 per cent price cut on Cairo-Dubai tickets starting up July 20

EgyptAir is providing a 25 % discount on Cairo-Dubai flight tickets starting off from July 20 till September 30, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A 20 per cent discount is also out there for Cairo-Abu Dhabi and Cairo-Sharjah starting up July 15 to August 31, it included.

On the internet scheduling and vacation requirements are offered for the consumers at the formal EgyptAir internet site, hotline 1717, and EgyptAir’s places of work nationwide.

The airline clarified that the corporation offers aggressive price reduction offers on the presently functioning flights as section of the company’s strategic prepare.

EgyptAir officially announced its return to the community commencing on July 1 and its timetable for flights.

The air carrier assured it remained committing to providing a safe and sound travel working experience, and guided buyers to its Coronavirus Precautionary Measures site for additional information and facts on the measures it is now using against the disease.

In its assertion, the airline outlined that the very first 7 days of July will see flights start off for the adhering to locations: Abu Dhabi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Beirut, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dubai, Erbil, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Sharjah, Toronto, Vienna and Washington. And from July 8 to July 18, flights will start out for Baghdad, Dar es Salaam, Guangzhou and Geneva.

For all bookings performed before June 15, the airline encouraged that all travellers reconfirm their bookings for flights jogging from July 1 to September 15.