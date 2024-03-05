March 5, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Eight Muslim Brotherhood leaders, including their supreme leader, were sentenced to death in Egypt

Eight Muslim Brotherhood leaders, including their supreme leader, were sentenced to death in Egypt

Rusty Knowles March 5, 2024 2 min read

Egyptian courts on Monday sentenced eight leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood to death, including Supreme Leader Mohammed Badi. They were prosecuted for violence following the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi.

Posted by:

2 minutes

A special court in Cairo on Monday sentenced eight leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, including Egypt's banned Brotherhood supreme leader, to death for violence that followed the 2013 ouster of Islamist Mohamed Morsi by incumbent President Abdel Fattah. Al-Sissi.

The Supreme Court of Emergency State Security handed down death sentences to several figures in Mohamed Morsi's movement, including mentor Mohamed Badi, now 80, and short-term democratically elected president Mahmoud Essad, who died today. Mohamed El-Beltaki and Safwat Hegazi. All of these men have already been sentenced to death in other cases in recent years.

The court on Monday sentenced 37 other defendants to life imprisonment and 13 to 10 to 15 years in prison in the so-called “Al-Nasr Road Violence” case, state daily Al-Ahram reported.

In 2022, according to Amnesty International, Egypt had the fourth highest number of executions in the world. In the same year, its judges handed down 538 death sentences, the highest number in the world.

severe repression

Since seizing power, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led a severe crackdown on the opposition, focusing particularly on the Muslim Brotherhood, with thousands of supporters jailed.

Founded in Egypt in 1928, the Brotherhood, now banned in the country but spreading beyond its borders, has long been the main opposition movement in Egypt, despite heavy repression, until winning the first free anti-Arab elections. Spring 2011.

See also  Live - Coup in Niger: Russia opposes armed intervention in country

On August 13, 2013, a month after the ouster of Mohamed Morsi, hundreds of his supporters were killed in a crackdown on sit-ins in Cairo, which they blamed on armed forces.

Since then, thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members have been sentenced to sentences ranging from years in prison to the death penalty, others have been exiled and many of their leaders, including Mohammed Morsi, have died in custody.

With AFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The flight into the German army was an “attempt by the Russians to sow enmity”, condemns the US

March 4, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The UN has warned that the war in Gaza will “lead to a more widespread conflagration”.

March 4, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Nikki Haley has no obligation to support Donald Trump after the Republican primaries

March 4, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

John Candy's lookalike daughter speaks out about her father on the anniversary of his death

March 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Korean scientists behind the pseudo-superconductor announce their success once again

March 5, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Over 10,000 players, excluding Texas QB Arch Manning, have signed up for EA Sports College Football 25

March 5, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

NASA has already made its own tabletop RPG for you to play

March 5, 2024 Len Houle