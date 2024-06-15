Elden Ring players will no longer need the DLC to get free new features

I imagine the cross-section of people who Still playing Al-Din ring But they don’t buy it Erdtree’s shadow expansion very small. However, these people are in luck as they will still be able to take advantage of the free update that is going live alongside the downloadable content. In addition to various gameplay changes, they will greatly improve inventory management and even add more hairstyles.

The most sought after ring sword has a long history

FromSoftware teased the changes in a short Twitter thread today. “Update for Al-Din ring The base game and day one patch for Erdtree’s shadow It will be distributed on 6/20/2019 by the company books. “The update includes bug fixes, balance adjustments, and some new features.”

The biggest change previewed concerns items. No longer do you go around collecting stuff and then have no idea where it ended up in your inventory. Newly acquired items will now have an exclamation mark on their icons for players to highlight. Additionally, recently acquired items will get their own brand new inventory tab. This was a change People noticed When hands-on Erdtree’s shadow DLC came out earlier this month, and it seemed like a huge boon to quality of life.

Read more: I’ve convinced myself that this is what the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC is all about

Summon pools are also modified. Active summon groups will now be carried over to the new game add-on, and individual summon groups can be turned on and off from the new map functions menu. Al-Din ring It also gets five new hairstyles that players can choose during character creation or when using the Clouded Mirror Stand or Rennala’s Rebirth feature. I love the backstory behind which skin they felt was missing from the game and why.

But all of this is just the tip of the iceberg. Players can discover the rest of the changes and features coming in the update when it goes live. Erdtree’s shadow Meanwhile, its patch will be released on June 21. DLC is available starting at midnight local timewith pre-load available on PlayStation, and Xbox players can get early access if they switch their regions to New Zealand. It’s time to get leveling up in the base game if you haven’t already!