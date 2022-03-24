Elden Ring Speedrunners again hit the beat game in record time after removing old methods by Patch

An Elden Ring fast paced gamer beat the match in under 25 minutes using a new teleportation glitch called “Zip”.

As I spotted it DualShockersYouTube user Hazeblade He set the previous record and completed the Elden Ring in just 24 minutes 37 seconds. This comes just a week after major players announced “RIP speedruns” as developer FromSoftware released an update that made legacy methods less effective.

World First Sub-25 minute Elden Ring Speedrun using a really stupid bug we call “zip”. YouTube video coming soon. pic.twitter.com/dWmzEBwXt6 – Hazeblade (@hazebladetv) March 22 2022

By using a newly discovered flaw called compression, players can essentially teleport at certain points in the map and skip large parts of the game.

The previous Elden Ring sprint record was held by Distortion2, who clocked the fastest and fastest times under 30 minutes but so far hasn’t been able to drop below 25.

He and other Elden Ring sprinters admitted their approach had to change when update 1.0.3 was released last week because it reduced the effectiveness of Hoarfrost Stomp, Icerind Hatchet and Mimic Tear.

Despite Elden Ring launching nearly a month ago to a smashing success in the US and Europe, players are still discovering new secrets including a hidden wall that only disperses after 50 hits.

It has proven to be a somewhat cultural phenomenon, spawning many strange stories such as players discovering a pair of fancy underwear hidden in the game. The game’s sprint record is also broken again and again, a famous hacker is stalking innocent players, Bandai Namco has made a crazy advertisement, and it has its own candy.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance translator at IGN who occasionally remembers @thelastdinsdale’s tweet. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day long.