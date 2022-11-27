November 27, 2022

Elden Ring's premium Black Friday price is still valid

Len Houle November 27, 2022 2 min read

The amazing Black Friday caresses have just dropped. We’ve just been scouting for some of our favorite deals in the run-up to the big day and stumbled upon an absolutely huge offer. You can get a copy of Thriller Elden Ring for just $35 from the folks at Walmart.

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll shut up about this deal now that we’ve found it. Don’t miss the chance to get a copy of this great title. For more gaming discounts, check out our full roundup of the best PS5, Xbox, and Switch Black Friday deals right now.

Black Friday: Big discount on the Elden Ring at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to get your hands on a copy of the Elden Ring, now’s your chance. Likewise, if you are not sure whether to bother playing the game, this is also your chance. Elden Ring is a Game of the Year nominee and has just won a bunch of Golden Joystick Awards, this really isn’t a deal you want to miss out on.

We gave the Elden Ring masterpiece a 10/10 in our review, and for good reason. The game certainly lives up to the hype and we’re not the only critics heaping praise.

If this is your first Soulsborne game and you need a little help along the way, check out our guide featuring everything you could hope to know about the Elden Ring, including collectible locations, boss strategies, and more. IGN’s Elden Ring Wiki also contains a huge amount of useful information for early, mid and late games.

Elden Ring continues to establish itself as somewhat of a cultural phenomenon since its launch. Modders have been added in Star Wars mods, while others have found creative new ways to beat the game. One player played a Fisher-Price game controller, while another made a VR version of the Elden Ring.

The best Black Friday deals and deals

