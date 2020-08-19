Elderly US grandfather dies soon after being beaten in a Lancaster grocery store bathroom

An 80-yr-outdated US person who was seriously crushed and robbed in the restroom of a Lancaster grocery retail outlet died Wednesday.

Roberto Flores Lopez was attacked July 8 inside of the restroom of a area grocery store and his wallet was stolen, according to authorities.

He was located on the ground by anyone who later on came into the restroom, and was hospitalised for injuries that bundled a broken jaw and nose and numerous damaged ribs.

Lopez died Wednesday early morning, leaving guiding his wife Amelia, 4 small children, 16 grandchildren and 1 fantastic-grandson.

Relatives system to hold a Wednesday afternoon information conference to discuss his demise and call for the suspect in the crime – 22-year-previous Damaris Wade – to be prosecuted for murder.

Pictured: Roberto Flores-Lopez attacked in a grocery store toilet. Credit history: NBC

Wade surrendered to authorities days just after the attack, just after investigators circulated images of him and his girlfriend.

His girlfriend was originally charged with becoming an accent to the criminal offense, but the circumstance in opposition to her was afterwards dropped.

Wade was billed for quite a few crimes, one of all those currently being tried murder.

The alleged offender has a prior conviction for robbery in 2016.

If Wade is found guilty, he could encounter a prospective 25-12 months-to-lifetime in jail.

Even so, with Lopez’s dying charges could be amended and the offender could encounter he prices could be amended.