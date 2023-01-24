Eli Apple takes several hits at Stefon Diggs and The Bills

Getty Images

One day after Sunday’s playoff victory over the Bills, the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple He posted several tweets on the Bills website, specifically at the receiver Stephen Diggs.

“Someone gets them to couples therapyApple tweeted over a video of Diggs pointing in frustration at quarterback Josh Allen, after Allen failed to make contact with the receiver. Gabe Davis On a fourth down game that basically ended the game. Diggs believed he was open in the end zone for a touchdown that would have cut the margin from 27-10 to 27-16, pending a PAT.

Apple also retweeted a video of Donald Trump chanting “Lights outreferring to “Diggs in the playoffs.”

Apple also retweeted various tweets from Diggs regarding his reaction to the loss, and other messages mocking Diggs and Bills.

In one tweet, Apple posted a video of Allen and Diggs shaking hands while warming up before a game with this message: “They don’t do this after the game. Apple also referred to Diggs as “Terrell Owens Jr. “

Allen took a lot of blows from Apple, too. Scroll through his Twitter page And you will see all of it.

It is certainly one of the spoils of victory. And it will make next year’s regular season meeting between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati even more memorable.

Perhaps, if the Bengals win the Super Bowl, the season will start with the Bills vs. Bengals.

The Bengals need to win two more games to make that happen. If/when they lose – and if Apple has a rough bid – he’ll hear all about it from Bills fans, and possibly directly from Diggs.