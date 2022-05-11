Elizabeth Olsen ‘disappointed’ at MCU losing her great acting roles

Elizabeth Olsen She has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch since her brief appearance in the 2014 post-credits scene “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. Olsen’s character appeared fully one year later in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which was followed by four others. marvel Tentpoles and its Emmy-nominated limited series “WandaVision” for the next seven years. All this time in the MCU forced Olsen to miss out on several acting roles that I’ve been told of recently. New York times You better fit the type of actor you want to be and the type of movies you’ve loved as a member of the audience.

“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain functions that I thought were more in line with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen said. “And that is the most honest I am.”

One of the films Olsen was upset about losing her commitment to the MCU was Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Lobster,” which won the Jury Prize at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay. Olsen said at the 2015 Deauville American Film Festival that losing “The Lobster” was a “sadness,” adding, “I was in a decade.” [for Marvel] I couldn’t get out. So that didn’t work.”

“I’m starting to get frustrated,” Olsen said. times About losing interesting roles because of the MCU. “I had that job security, but I was missing out on these pieces that I felt were part of my existence. And the further away I got from that, the less I cared about it.”

Olsen has become more comfortable with the MCU, particularly because of her lead role in “WandaVision”. The actor is currently the co-leader of the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which opened at the box office with a whopping $ 187 million. Olsen said she has grown so much in love with the character that she would be open to a standalone Scarlet Witch.

“I think I will,” Olsen said. “But it really needs to be a good story. I think these films are the best when it’s not about creating content, but when it comes to a very strong point of view – not because you need a three-picture plan.”

head over to The New York Times website To read Olsen’s full profile.