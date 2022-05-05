Elon Musk challenges billionaires, funds groups attacking his purchase on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have ramped up pressure on multiple left-wing groups backed by teacher unions and George Soros signed a letter pressing him. Twitter Major advertisers should boycott the social media platform if Musk follows through with his plans to ease restrictions on free speech.

In response to the Daily Mail Article – Commodity He informed Musk about the groups behind the anti-Musk campaign, and questioned whether those who fund the organizations “are fully aware of what the organizations are doing.”

Twenty-six groups, including Media Matters for America and UltraViolet, have signed an agreement open letter Urging marketers to ensure that their advertising deals with Twitter are conditional on upholding previous content modification policies regarding hateful behaviour.

“As a major advertiser on Twitter, your brand risks being associated with a platform that amplifies hate, extremism, misinformation, and conspiracy theorists,” the letter read.

Musk called for an investigation into the group after the letter was published on Tuesday.

“Who is funding these organizations that want to control your access to information? Let’s investigate,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant” added on Twitter.

Twitter and Musk have arrived at a A $44 billion deal Late last month, the social media giant took a private, sparking fears among the far left that Musk would turn Twitter into free speech for all.

Jessica Schusmar of FOX Business contributed to this report.