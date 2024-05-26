Elon Musk predicts that artificial intelligence will replace all human jobs and lead to “global high incomes.”

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk reiterated his position this week that artificial intelligence will eventually eliminate the need for humans to work, giving his vision of how the future will look as technology continues to advance rapidly.

During a remote appearance at the Viva Technology conference in Paris on Thursday, Musk was asked if he was worried about losing his job to artificial intelligence, and what he would do if that happened.

Musk holds several positions as CEO of Tesla, founder of xAI, SpaceX, and Neuralink, as well as owner of the social media platform X.

“In the benign scenario, probably none of us would get a job,” Musk replied. “There will be a universal high income – not a universal basic income – a universal high income. There will be no shortages of goods or services.”

The tech mogul said that in his opinion, there is an 80% chance that the advancement of artificial intelligence will lead to such a situation where humans will not need a job and will get everything they need.

“The question would really be meaningful, how – if computers can do, and robots can do everything better than you… does your life have meaning?” Musk said. “That would be the real question in this benign scenario, and in the negative scenario, all bets are off that we are in deep trouble.”

Musk has previously predicted that AI will eventually become so advanced that it will eliminate the need for humans to work.

“I think we are witnessing here the most destructive force in history,” Musk said about artificial intelligence during an interview. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak At the inaugural AI Safety Summit in London last fall.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Musk in London in November. AP

“It’s hard to say exactly what that moment will be, but there will come a point where there won’t be a need for a job,” the tech billionaire said. “You can have a job if you want to have a job — a kind of personal satisfaction — but artificial intelligence will be able to do everything.”