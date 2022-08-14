Elon Musk says Tesla has built more than 3 million cars

May 17, 2021, Brandenburg, Grunheide: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stands at the construction site of a Tesla factory and salutes in his hard hat.

Tesla Made more than three million cars, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. Of that total, Tesla’s Shanghai plant produced 1 million vehicles, according to the tweet.

“Congratulations to Giga Shanghai on making the millionth car! Total Tesla has now made over 3 million,” Musk chirp.

Mask’s announcement comes months after Lockdowns and spare parts shortages in China that threatened the production of Tesla cars, and indicated that the Tesla plant in Shanghai produces a large number of new vehicles after Opening in 2018 and subsequent years of investment.

The total auto achievement that Musk celebrated on Sunday comes after Tesla’s deliveries, the closest rough estimate of sales, surged in recent quarters. In July, Tesla said it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, A by 26.5% year-on-year.

But the feat also highlights how little Tesla compares to the auto giants. for example, Toyota More than 10 million vehicles delivered In 2021 alone. Tesla said earlier this year that it plans to increase vehicle deliveries by 50% annually.

In addition to its Shanghai factory, Tesla produces cars at factories in Fremont, California. Austin, Texas; And near Berlin in Germany. musk said in july That Fremont plant, the company’s first plant, produced two million cars.

in JuneMusk said he wanted to put the Shanghai plant back “into the saddle” and lamented that Tesla’s Berlin and Austin plants were “money furnaces” losing “billions of dollars” due to supply chain and production problems.

Tesla stock is down nearly 25% in 2022 as investors reassess fast-growing companies in the face of inflation and macroeconomic concerns. Musk sold more than 7 million shares of Tesla last week About 6.88 billion dollars as it is at the same time restricted in litigation Because of his efforts to end an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion.